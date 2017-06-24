Celebration Info & Map

“We should serve one another not because of our common humanity, but rather for our distinctiveness. Get your queer on and make the world a better place.” – Amy Sueyoshi, Community Grand Marshal 2017

Celebration and Rally

Sat, June 24, 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM

Sun, June 25, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Civic Center Plaza

Immerse yourself into two-days of community engagement and entertainment.

MAIN STAGE

Two days of inspirational speakers and performers; with Betty Who, Cazwell, Madame Gandhi, Kimberly Alvarenga, Dru Project, Maysam Sodagari, and more. Check out the line up.

COMMUNITY STAGES & GATHERING SPACES

Local producers bring to life 20 stages and venues throughout the Celebration that weave together the many facets of our diverse communities in a beautiful mosaic. Learn more.

$1.00 DONATION AT THE GATE

San Francisco Pride is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We are asking everyone to make a $1.00 donation at the entry gate. We partially fund over 20 community-produced stages and venues at the Celebration; and we partner with more than 60 local non-profits to whom we have given back more than $2.7 million in direct grants in the last 20 years.

ENTRY SCREENING

Everyone entering the Celebration will be subject to screening. The following items are prohibited:

• Any bag or container over 18” x 18”

• Alcohol

• Coolers

• Glass bottles

• Illegal drugs or substances

• Hazardous or toxic materials

• Firearms, fireworks, explosives

• Drones

• Weapons

• Knives, impact or electric pulse weapons

• Stunning devices

• Radios, walkie-talkies, jammers, scanners

• Portable speakers

• Any item deemed inappropriate or hazardous by law enforcement or security



WELLNESS TIPS

• If you see something, say something. Pay attention to your surroundings and report suspicious activity or unattended packages to the nearest police officer or security personnel.

• Bring a friend with you when traveling to new and unfamiliar places.

• Keep yourself hydrated and drink plenty of water. Water is available at all of our Official Beverage Booths.

• Do not leave any valuables or personal items unattended.

• Be good to one another, look out for one another, and speak up for one another.

INFORMATION BOOTH

The Information Booth is located on Civic Center Plaza at Fulton Street. Here you can pick up a copy of the PocketPride Guide, which contains a map of the Celebration showing the locations of stages/venues and amenities.

FIRST AID

Our primary First Aid Center is located inside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, via the Grove/Polk entrance. There are also medical foot patrol teams roaming throughout the event. A satellite First Aid Station is located at the intersection of Hyde and Golden Gate on Sunday.

EXHIBITORS & FOOD

Over 200 exhibitors feature a wide variety of artists, local and national businesses, nonprofits, artisans, and food and beverage vendors.

BEVERAGES

Throughout the site, you’ll find a variety of Official Beverage Booths featuring water, soda, beer, wine and cocktails. Alcohol not purchased from one of our Official Beverage Booths is not permitted. Please drink responsibly and remember to stay hydrated. The Castro Country Club Sober Stage, located on United Nations Plaza, offers a drug and alcohol free zone.

CHILDCARE & ACCESSIBILITY

Free childcare and accessibility services are available; more information is available at the Information Booth. Accessibility seating and ASL interpretation are provided at the Main Stage and other stages throughout the event.

KEEP IT CLEAN, KEEP IT GREEN

We are striving to reduce our impact on the environment. Waste collection stations are provided throughout the Celebration with clearly marked receptacles for recycling, compost, and landfill. Please do your part to dispose of your waste in a thoughtful manner.

TOILETS

Portable toilets are clearly identified and available in numerous locations throughout the Celebration.

SMOKE-FREE EVENT

The San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration and Parade is a smoke-free event per San Francisco Health Code, Article 19L.

TRANSPORTATION & BICYCLE PARKING

We strongly recommend that you take advantage of the Bay Area’s robust public transit system when coming to our event. Use the Civic Center Muni/BART stop to access the Celebration. Bicycle valet is also available at McAllister and Hyde.